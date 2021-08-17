Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) COO John Nallen Sells 22,611 Shares

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FOX stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,729. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

FOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $3,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of FOX by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at $548,000. 23.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

