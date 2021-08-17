Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Purchases 13,251 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the first quarter worth $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the first quarter worth $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius acquired 31,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $267,681.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 124,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,886. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TREC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,456. The company has a market capitalization of $192.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.86. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.17.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.85 million during the quarter. Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 8.80%.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

