FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%.

Shares of RAIL opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.48. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FreightCar America stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 3,303.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 296,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.96% of FreightCar America worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

