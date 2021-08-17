FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTC Solar Inc. is a provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. FTC Solar Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

FTCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

Shares of FTCI stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.43. 711,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,447. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $2,662,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $6,428,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,751,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

