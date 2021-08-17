FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.19% of FTS International worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FTS International by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FTS International by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,353,000. 55.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTSI opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.04. FTS International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

