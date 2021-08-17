FTX Token (FTT) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.38 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $46.37 or 0.00100509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $4.38 billion and approximately $748.92 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00062952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.97 or 0.00936281 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00050272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00170322 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

