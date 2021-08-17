Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,578 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after acquiring an additional 45,469 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 582,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,165,000 after acquiring an additional 23,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after acquiring an additional 49,866 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.58. 99,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,096. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.61. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.