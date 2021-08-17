Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 35 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. United Bank raised its position in Accenture by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Accenture by 7.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $329.30. 1,531,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,333. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.61. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $329.95. The stock has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

