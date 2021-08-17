Function X (FX) Trading Up 23.7% This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000989 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market cap of $80.27 million and approximately $941,552.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,042.72 or 0.99955996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00036927 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00080702 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00010545 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000205 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002841 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 189,074,223 coins and its circulating supply is 176,122,827 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

