Fusion Family Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $584,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $728,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,551,000 after purchasing an additional 46,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $267,000.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.17. The stock had a trading volume of 41,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,801. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.63. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $30.81 and a 52 week high of $43.96.

