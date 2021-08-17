Fusion Family Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 12.2% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $81,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $51.96. 7,431,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,578,947. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

