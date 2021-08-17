Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 3,804 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,870,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 102,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $108.86. 2,841,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.11. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

