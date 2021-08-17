Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Director Buys $48,600.00 in Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Director Steven Gannon purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FUSN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.19. 238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,050. The company has a market capitalization of $347.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of -0.17. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUSN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125,141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 106,154 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

