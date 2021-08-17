FY2021 Earnings Estimate for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Issued By Piper Sandler

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

APA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $17.13 on Monday. APA has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in APA by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,763 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.