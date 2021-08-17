FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.10.

TSE:CTS opened at C$10.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.12. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.23.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

