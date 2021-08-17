FY2021 EPS Estimates for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Boosted by Analyst

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Desjardins also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

