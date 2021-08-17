FY2021 EPS Estimates for SunOpta Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunOpta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.35 target price on SunOpta in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

TSE:SOY opened at C$12.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of C$8.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.63.

In other news, Director Joseph Ennen sold 50,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total transaction of C$820,415.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,357,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,140,871.35. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total value of C$125,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$669,483.78. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,475.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

