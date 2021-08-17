FY2021 EPS Estimates for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Decreased by DA Davidson

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of WW International in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.09 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WW International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of WW stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WW. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of WW International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in WW International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at $717,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

