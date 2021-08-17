FY2022 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Decreased by Analyst

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $796.59 million, a PE ratio of -117.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 57.0% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold by 18.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 90.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 5.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 270,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.