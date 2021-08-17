FY2023 EPS Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Lifted by Desjardins

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.57.

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This is an increase from Capreit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

