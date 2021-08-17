FY2023 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Boosted by Analyst

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.28.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.96%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

NYSE:WPM opened at $44.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

