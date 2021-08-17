FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kezar Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.47.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $272.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

