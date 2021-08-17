FY2025 EPS Estimates for Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.74.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Angion Biomedica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

ANGN opened at $10.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.99. Angion Biomedica has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.90.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Angion Biomedica by 2,792.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 81.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.