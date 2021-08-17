Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GALT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,895. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

