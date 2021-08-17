Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.32. 290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,895. The company has a market cap of $192.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

