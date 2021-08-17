Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Short Interest Update

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GLFH traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,859. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13. Galenfeha has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

About Galenfeha

Galenfeha, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, regulatory, and business consulting services. It also generates revenues and earning through government contracts. The company was founded by James W. Ketner on March 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

