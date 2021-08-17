Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Short Interest Update

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GLFH traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,859. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13. Galenfeha has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.17.
About Galenfeha
