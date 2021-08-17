Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GAU has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.89.

NYSEMKT GAU opened at $0.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $194.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,137,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 289.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Galiano Gold by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Galiano Gold by 38.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

