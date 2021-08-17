Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 254 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,666,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $142.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.