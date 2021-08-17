Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.12.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

