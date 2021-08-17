Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 158,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 58,843 shares during the period.

Shares of FREL opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28.

