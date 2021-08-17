Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $278.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $326.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

