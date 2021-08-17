Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.9% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

