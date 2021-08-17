Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $368.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $369.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

