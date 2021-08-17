Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,828,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,617,000 after acquiring an additional 936,170 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth $34,603,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after buying an additional 95,098 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 587,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after buying an additional 44,952 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 62,661 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

