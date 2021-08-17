Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 255 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 253.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $814,385,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 251.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $131,370,000 after acquiring an additional 664,240 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.20. The company has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

