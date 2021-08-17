Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 255 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,975 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.20. The company has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.