Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 500 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 720.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,938 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 2,756.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 555,350 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 71.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,460 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at about $21,169,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at about $17,799,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $804,023.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,023.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $4,385,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,281.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,490,531 shares of company stock valued at $93,018,507 in the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $74.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

