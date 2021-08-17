GAMB (GMB) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $231,990.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. GAMB has a market cap of $16.23 million and approximately $231,990.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00062806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.02 or 0.00929185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00049603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.84 or 0.00163238 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

