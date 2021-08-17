GAMEE Trading 15.4% Higher This Week (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges. GAMEE has a total market cap of $8.58 million and $1.14 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00054605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00132041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00159761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,579.50 or 1.00226197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.79 or 0.00914295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.86 or 0.06979095 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars.

