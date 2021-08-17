GateToken One Day Volume Reaches $10.53 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $343.80 million and $10.53 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken coin can now be bought for approximately $4.40 or 0.00009805 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00059107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.23 or 0.00868044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00048317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00160573 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,195,842 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

