GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.90 and last traded at $52.86. 16,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,500,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.80.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of GDS by 11.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 216,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 318.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GDS by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GDS by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the period. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

