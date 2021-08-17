GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.29 ($42.69).

ETR:G1A traded down €0.33 ($0.39) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €38.12 ($44.85). The stock had a trading volume of 224,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.37. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a one year high of €39.73 ($46.74).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

