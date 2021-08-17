Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

GERN opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.11. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GERN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

