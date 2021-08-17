GINcoin (GIN) Price Up 930.5% Over Last Week

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 889.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $371,943.62 and approximately $2.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded 930.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Firo (FIRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015264 BTC.

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00020080 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 230.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

GINcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.