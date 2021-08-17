Gitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $127.85 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $127.85 million and approximately $29.52 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.00 or 0.00019629 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00016498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.20 or 0.00900737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00102447 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

