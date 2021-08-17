Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Has $340,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 108.7% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $53,434,000 after buying an additional 995,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 217.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,065,408,000 after purchasing an additional 348,448 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA traded down $20.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $665.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,419,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,703,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.93, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $662.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

