Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Etsy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,564,000 after buying an additional 36,940 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 7.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 1,327.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Etsy by 35.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.30. 2,352,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,726. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $234,354.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

