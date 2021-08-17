Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. upped their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

DOV traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $173.02. The stock had a trading volume of 586,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,957. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

