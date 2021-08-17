Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $9.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $578.99. 1,267,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $627.07.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.