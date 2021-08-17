Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Sells 931 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $71.62. 14,621,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,020,619. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $145.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

